Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$43.94 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$389.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.169384 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

