Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $172.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.