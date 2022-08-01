WideOpenWest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 14,670 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,015% compared to the average volume of 1,316 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 38,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 35.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,887 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

