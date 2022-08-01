WinCash Price Up 5.9% This Week (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $15.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00044804 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000215 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

