Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTFCP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.55. 79 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,421. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.