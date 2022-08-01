Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of WTFCP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.55. 79 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,421. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCP)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.