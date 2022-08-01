WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.62-$3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

WNS traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.