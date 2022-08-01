World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $69.31 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Insider Activity at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

