WW International (NYSE:WW) Trading Up 7.1%

WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 94,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,392,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

WW International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.