YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $23,003.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004458 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00133578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.