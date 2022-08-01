YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114,300.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $114,300.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

