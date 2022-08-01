YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114,300.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $114,300.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.
About YUMMY
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
