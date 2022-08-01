ZEON (ZEON) Trading 79.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (ZEON) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 79.5% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $121.94 million and approximately $127,159.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004460 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.