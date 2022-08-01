ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $259,779.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00616674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037792 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 213,613,639 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

