ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $259,779.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00616674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016610 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037792 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 213,613,639 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
