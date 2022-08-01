Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7 %

ZURVY opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.67.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

