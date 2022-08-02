0Chain Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $102,252.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

