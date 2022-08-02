1,000 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

