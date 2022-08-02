10,031 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

