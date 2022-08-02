124,000 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,000. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AZN stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. 198,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of -162.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.45% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

