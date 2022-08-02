1,394 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $17,110,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $14.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,146.37. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,309. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,028.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

