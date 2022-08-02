1,483 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Blooom Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 60,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.43.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

