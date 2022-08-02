148,478 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 148,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $11,504,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nielsen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. 18,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.34. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

