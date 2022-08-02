1,933 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

