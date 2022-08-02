2crazyNFT (2CRZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89,712.00

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $347,987.83 and approximately $89,712.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00631858 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015844 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
