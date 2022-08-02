30,517 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.4 %

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

ALSN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,118. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.