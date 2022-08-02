3,127 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

GIS stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

