346 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $536.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

