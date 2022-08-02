34,623 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 108,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

