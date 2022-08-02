35,531 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 750,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,658,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,052.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 533,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 508,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,723,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

