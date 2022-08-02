374,181 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,065,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,230 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $979.17 million, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.19.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

