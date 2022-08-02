3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys 11,823 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 5.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $68,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,912,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
