3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $142.24 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 10.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $142,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,976,000. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76.

