3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

