40,423 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,423 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $363.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.