40,423 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,423 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.
Walmart Price Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
