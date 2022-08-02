4,513 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 128,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 675,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

