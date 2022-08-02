5,140 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
