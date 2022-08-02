527 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.32 and a 200-day moving average of $424.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

