605 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,459,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.