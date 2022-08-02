71,908 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.