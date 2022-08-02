7,973 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

