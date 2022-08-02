Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Aben Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

