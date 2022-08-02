Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Aben Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Aben Resources Company Profile
