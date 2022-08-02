abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 275.16 ($3.37) on Tuesday. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.02 ($4.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £292.74 million and a P/E ratio of 516.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

