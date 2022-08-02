abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 275.16 ($3.37) on Tuesday. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 330.02 ($4.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £292.74 million and a P/E ratio of 516.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.
About abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust
