Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,106. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.