Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $80,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $301.10. 4,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

