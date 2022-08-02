Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Trimmed by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $302.76. 22,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,936. The firm has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

