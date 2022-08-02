Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $615,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $145.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

