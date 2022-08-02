Accuvest Global Advisors Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $6,427,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

