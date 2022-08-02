Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 2.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lancaster Investment Management raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 5,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,537,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 13,280.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 147,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 146,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.