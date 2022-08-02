Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

