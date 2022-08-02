Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

