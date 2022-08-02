Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,640,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.40). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

