ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ACR opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 174.33, a current ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.